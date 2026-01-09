Rental bus owners seek fare hike amid Stree Shakti rush

Vijayawada: Bus owners who rented their vehicles to APSRTC across the state demanded an increase in rental charges to cope with rising passenger load and operational costs following the implementation of the Stree Shakti scheme, which has significantly boosted ridership since August 15.

Representatives of various rental bus associations raised the issue during a meeting with transport minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy here.

The associations said that passenger traffic has surged in express, metro express, city ordinary, ultra Pallevelugu and Pallevelugu rental buses after the launch of the free travel scheme for women.

However, the number of buses has not increased proportionately, leading to overcrowding and, in some places, overloading. They warned that this situation is increasing the risk of accidents, triggering disputes among passengers and putting immense pressure on drivers and conductors.

Association leaders also pointed out that overloading is resulting in higher maintenance expenses and creating complications related to insurance coverage in the event of accidents.

They submitted a memorandum to the Minister at his chamber at the Secretariat, seeking a revision of rental fares and other corrective measures to ensure safe and sustainable operations.

Responding positively, minister Ramprasad Reddy assured the representatives that the government would address the issues without causing inconvenience to the public or injustice to rental bus owners.

He said the government would hold discussions with concerned officials and take appropriate steps. The minister reiterated that welfare-oriented policies are reviewed periodically and necessary decisions would be taken to resolve implementation-related challenges.