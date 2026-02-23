  1. Home
TGSPDCL launches new WhatsApp chatbot to provide faster and more efficient electricity services

  • Created On:  23 Feb 2026 6:01 AM IST
Hyderabad: SouthernPower Distribution Company of Telangana Limited has launched a WhatsApp chatbot to provide faster and more convenient electricity services to its consumers. Announcing the initiative, the Chairman and Managing Director of TGSPDCL Musharraf Farooqui said the company is leveraging modern technology to ensure efficient and customer-friendly services.

With this new facility, electricity consumers can register complaints, check billing details, and obtain information on power supply status directly through their mobile phones. Consumers need to save the number 8712441912 on WhatsApp and send a Hi message to access these services. Farooqui stated that the chatbot will enable users to get electricity-related information quickly from anywhere, reducing the need to visit offices or make multiple calls. The company has urged consumers to save the contact on their phones and utilise this digital platform for easy and secure access to all essential electricity services across the state. This move marks a significant step towards the digital transformation of public utility services in Telangana.

