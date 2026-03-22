TGSRTC Releases Hall Tickets for Supervisor Trainee Exams

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced that it will soon conduct examinations to fill vacancies for the posts of Traffic Supervisor Trainee (TST) and Mechanical Supervisor (Trainee). Hall tickets for the examinations have now been released, and candidates who have applied are advised to download them from the official website by entering their details.

The Corporation stated that candidates facing difficulties in downloading their hall tickets may email [[email protected]](mailto:[email protected]) or contact the helpline number 9391005006. It also made it clear that candidates without a photograph on their hall ticket will not be allowed to sit the examination. Additionally, candidates’ fingerprints and digital photographs will be collected during the test, and they have been instructed not to apply mehendi or have tattoos on their hands.

The examination is scheduled to be held across the state on Sunday, 29 March, in two sessions: from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Candidates may download their hall tickets between 8:00 am on 23 March and midnight on 28 March.

TGSRTC recently issued a notification to fill a total of 198 posts, including 84 vacancies for Traffic Supervisor and 114 for Mechanical Supervisor Trainees. A total of 26,160 candidates from across the state have applied for these positions.