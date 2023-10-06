Thandas witnessed all-round development under KCR govt: Errabelli

Warangal: Tribal habitations (Thandas) have been witnessing all round development under the able leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

Taking part in several developmental works as part of Thanda Bata programme in Raiparthy mandal in Warangal district on Thursday, he said that all the Thandas have become self-ruling gram panchayats. The Thandas are now self-sufficient with basic infrastructure and free from drinking water problems.

“KCR ensured political empowerment of the tribal communities besides enhancing tribals’ quota from 6 per cent to 10 per cent in education and employment,” Errabelli said. On the other hand, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy is trying to stoke differences among the tribals by raising the sub-categorisation of STs, he said, appealing to people to not to believe in Congress’ false assurances.

Errabelli said that farmers need to understand the designs of the Congress. The Congress says that 3-hour a day power supply is enough for the agriculture sector at a time the KCR Government has been providing 24-hour uninterrupted power supply to the farming sector, Errabelli said. The Opposition leaders are like tourists. They come and disappear after the elections; hence, the people need not have to listen to them, he said.