That is why Bandi Sanjay was removed from State prez post: Muralidhar Rao

Hyderabad: BJP leader Muralidhar Rao said that National General Secretary Bandi Sanjay is in the Chief Minister's race. Speaking to the media on, he commented that Bandi Sanjay is in the CM race.

He was removed from the post of president because he was in the chief ministerial race. Union Minister and current state president Kishan Reddy said that he is not in the chief ministerial race.

That is why he was given the responsibility of president. BJP will definitely come to power in Telangana. Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy made shocking comments that he might come back to BJP.