The Central forces and local police should be worked with coordination.Surendra khatri IG ,IT BP
The Inspector General of Indo Tibetan Boarder Police and local police Superintendent Riti Raj have stated that the central forces and the local police should be worked with coordination to complete the election process in a peaceful manner.They said that the people can be exercised their right to vote without any unlawful pressures .
The coordination meeting of the both local and central forces has been held in the district Superintendent of police office on Friday morning,on the precautions to be taken to ensure that no untoward incident take place and the elections should be conducted in a peaceful mannar.
Hence both the police officers should be look after the procedure in the problematic villages.in the district. And measures to be taken to control cash flow,and liquor supply at the boarder check posts of the states were reviewed. They also reviewed the on going parade of central forces in the district , inspection of vehicles and the provision of nessesary facilities to the central forces coming to the district.
The district Additional SP K Guna Sekhar,ITBP commandant SP Joshi,Deputy commandant BS Reddy,DSP Satya Narayana,Armed forces DSP Narendra Rao,and Assistant Commandant Vinod Kumar were participated.