The CMR rice due to the government should be handed over immediately
Highlights
Additional Collector Revenue K Sitarama Rao held a review meeting with Rice Millers.
Nagarkurnool : Additional Collector K Sitarama Rao held a review meeting with the rice millers in the conference hall of the integrated collectorate building in the district on Wednesday.
He ordered immediate submission of the CMR rice due to the government for 2020-2021, 2021-2022, and warned that legal action will be taken against rice millers who fail to submit the CMR rice for 2023-24 to the government by 30 April 2024. Therefore, all the millers should respond immediately and hand over CMR rice, he said. District Civil Supplies Officer Swamy, District Manager, Rice Miller Owners and Tasildars participated in this meeting
