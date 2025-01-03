The Government is Committed to Fulfilling Savitribai Phule’s Ideals: MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy

Nagar Kurnool : On the occasion of Savitribai Phule’s 194th birth anniversary, Nagar Kurnool MLA Dr. kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy emphasized the importance of women following her ideals. During the event organized by the District Education Department, he highlighted that the state government’s official declaration of January 3rd as Women’s Teachers’ Day is a significant tribute to Savitribai Phule’s lifelong dedication to social equality.

MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy stated that under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s leadership, the government is committed to realizing Savitribai’s vision. He praised her foundational role in promoting women’s education and justice for marginalized communities in Indian society. he said Her fight against gender discrimination and caste inequalities serves as an inspiration to all.

He urged women educators to strive towards achieving Savitribai’s ideals by enhancing skills among girls, thereby creating employment opportunities across various sectors. Subsequently, several women teachers were honored with shawls. Notably, a 9th-grade student, Keerthana, dressed as Savitribai Phule, received appreciation from the MLA and the Collector.

The event was attended by District Collector Badavath Santosh, Education Officer A. Ramesh Kumar, Nagar Kurnool Mandal Education Officer Bhaskar Reddy, Nodal Officer Kurumayya, Sectoral Officers Sharfuddin, Venkataiah, Shobharani, Venkateshwarlu, SGF Secretary Pandu, Headmistress Latha, women teachers, and students.



























