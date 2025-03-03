The guardian of abandoned cows

At an age when most people embrace retirement or embark on spiritual journeys, 83-year-old Dharam Raj Ranka from Hyderabad has dedicated his life to a noble cause—protecting and nurturing abandoned cows. For the past 34 years, this passionate animal lover has provided a haven for thousands of cattle, establishing the largest Gowshala in South India and introducing cow ambulances to rescue animals in distress.

Ranka, a businessman by profession, had his heart broken when he witnessed cows being led to slaughterhouses. Determined to change their fate, he took the first step toward cow protection in 1990 by rescuing abandoned cattle.

His initiative took shape as 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram Gau Niwas,' a sanctuary that began with just 200 cows. Over time, his dedication bore fruit, and today, his Gowshala is home to 6,200 cows and calves, making it the largest in South India.

His journey of expanding cow protection continued with the launch of the Shiv Mandir Gowshala in 1997, which housed 700 cows.

The crowning achievement came in 2002 with the establishment of the massive Satyam Shivam Sundaram Gau Niwas at Gagan Pahad, a testament to his relentless commitment to cow welfare.

According to animal welfare advocates, the Satyam Shivam Sundaram Gau Niwas is not only the largest but also one of the best-maintained Gowshalas in India.

It redefines the concept of cow protection by offering a sanctuary where rescued cattle receive care and dignity. The facility employs over 100 staff members and two resident veterinarians to ensure the well-being of the animals.

The cost of running such a large operation is substantial. Ranka estimates that the monthly expenditure for managing the Gowshalas amounts to Rs 3.7 lakh.

Despite the financial burden, he remains steadfast in his mission, relying on donations from philanthropists and his community, without any government assistance.

Ranka’s commitment extends beyond sheltering rescued cattle. He has introduced a fleet of ambulances dedicated to providing medical care to cows in need. If someone spots a cow in distress, they can call the helpline (9948694084), and his team will promptly arrive to rescue and treat the animal, free of charge.

For Ranka, this initiative is not just about saving cows but about fulfilling a lifelong purpose. “It gives immense satisfaction to save these gentle beings, who would have otherwise been led to slaughterhouses. This keeps me going,” he says with conviction.

Dharam Raj Ranka’s unwavering dedication has not only changed the lives of thousands of cows but has also set an inspiring example of selfless service. His Gowshala stands as a symbol of hope, kindness, and humanity offering a second chance at life for animals that would have otherwise faced a grim fate. Through his work, Ranka has redefined the essence of compassion, proving that a single individual’s commitment can create a lasting impact on the world.