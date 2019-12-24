The increase conviction rate of police cases: North Zone IGP Y Nagi Reddy

Adilabad: Inspector General of Police, North zone, Y Nagi Reddy instructed the police officials to improve conviction rate in criminal cases, to increase oversight on officers performing court duties and in addition to physical evidence, technology must be added for effective results in crime investigation.

As part of annul inspection, Nagi Reddy along with Superintendent of Police Vishnu S Warrier inspected One Town police station in Adilabad on Tuesday. He visited the reception counter and inquired constable Saritha about the details of petitions and asked her about the process of providing first aid to victims when they come to the police station to complaint. And asked the cops to speak politely with the victims and to be friendly.

The IGP also inquired in-charge town inspector N Prasad Rao about the details of registered cases and inspected police station records. He asked them to investigate pending cases and submit charge sheet report and produce before the court and also ordered to arrest the criminals immediately, who are absconding, to maintain files systematically, to follow 5S system, to maintain cleanliness in and around the police station. Awareness was created among the police on how to use technology in crime investigation. He also said proactive policing is the best policy then reactive policing.

Nagi Reddy wanted the police officials to create awareness on dial 100 and every one should feel responsible to create awareness to the students and woman.

Speaking to the media, IGP Nagi Reddy said that they have identified some problematic areas and increased police surveillance in these areas. Police officers were told to maintain friendly relations with the people of sectors. He appreciated SP Vishnu S Warrier for appointing special task force to avoid untoward incidents by anti-social elements in the district. He lauded the district police that they have been working successfully under the supervision of the SP in maintaining law and order in the district.

Asifabad district SP S Mallareddy, trainee IPS Officer Harshavardhan Srivastava, DSP Venkateshwar Rao, Inspectors Prasad Rao, J Krishnamurthy, SIs Prabhakar, Kiran Kumar, Jadhav and Gunavanth Rao and others were present.