The Indian Parliamentary system is the best in the world. Additional DC
The district additional collector M Venkateswarlu has stated that the Indian Parliamentary system is the best Parliament system in the world.
He had been a chief guest in a program on the theme of Neighbourhood Parliament and Mock parliament at MALD college on Monday Organised by Nehru youth Center,ministry for youth services and Sports Government of India.
On this occasion the district additional collector has explained about the uniqueness of the parliament ,Rights,and responsibilities of the citizens to the students.He urged them to become responsible citizen.
Later he had felicitated the students who have performed well and showed their talents in this programme.
The principal of MALD college Kalander basha,The district officer of the Nehru youth Center Kota Naik,Vice principal Sripati Naidu, College faculty, Representatives of Nehru youth Center Anil,Rajender Goud,and other students from various colleges were participated in the morning on Monday at the MALD college Gadwal.