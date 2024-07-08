The Journo-turned-mass leader

Kothagudem: The journey of two-time Kothagudem MLA and Communist Party of India (CPI) state secretary, Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, is an interesting one. He had started his career as a journalist of Visalaandhra Telugu daily that was affiliated to the CPI.

He joined the CPI as a worker and took part in party-related activities in the coal town of Kothagudem. Later, he was elected as the secretary in 1984. Afterwards, he was elected as an MPP in 1987. Later, he was appointed as the Khammam district party secretary in 2005.

He contested in 2009 elections and won the MLA seat from Kothagudem constituency. After completing his tenure, the party appointed him as state assistant secretary. He has a good following in the district and is fondly known as ‘Pedala Pashupathi’. He was elected as an MLA in the recent assembly elections with a good majority, with the support of the Congress party.