The message of Christ builds a strong society: MLA

Bhupalapalli: Bhupalapalli MLA Gandra Sathyanarayana Rao extended Christmas greetings to the people of the constituency. He said the message of Christ builds a strong society based on values.

Speaking at Thursday’s Christmas celebrations, Sathyanarayana Rao said that the message of Jesus Christ—values such as love, forgiveness, and service—builds a strong society.

On the occasion of Bhupalpalli’s Christmas festival, the MLA participated as the chief guest in Christmas events held at churches in Manjoorunagar, Subhash Colony, Kakatiya Colony, Kashimpalli, CR Nagar, and Bambulagadda in Bhupalpalli town.

He celebrated by cutting a cake together with Pastor RajKumar, Rajaveeru,Shekhar,Daniel, and Shantikumar.

He said the festival fosters harmony, strengthens human relationships, and increases social unity.

He emphasized the role of Christ’s message in building a strong society, saying Jesus’ teachings of love and peace help establish peace in society and strengthen bonds among people.

He added that Christian values such as Jesus’ love, forgiveness, compassion, and service stand as a foundation for society.