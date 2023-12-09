The Mystery of Missing files in Fisheries and Education Department

Hyderabad: Are officials trying to destroy official files in certain departments? If the developments that are coming to light in the city are indication, it appears that such moves were being made. Who is behind such attempts needs to be known.

In a shocking incident, some unknown persons loaded files from State Council of Education office in Basheerbagh into a Auto van and it was about to be taken out of the premises when some officials stopped it. On seeing them the auto driver abandoned the auto and ran away.

Incidentally, the office of the former Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy is also located in the same premises. It is not known what the files were and who had ordered to shift them and where they were being taken away.

In another incident, the office of OSD of former fisheries minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav, was vandalised. Some unknown people entered the office after removing grills and took away five bags full of files. Police is investigation the case.