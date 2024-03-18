Live
The officials to ensure a strict conduct of SSC examinations. DC BM Santhosh
The District Collector BM Santhosh has directed the officials to conduct the SSC examinations in a smooth manner and as well as a strict Vigilance at the examination centres to avoid mass copying.
He had also made some instructions to the police and the invigilation officials to complete the same in a timely manner.
Every student should be checked before the entry in to the examination hall.
Cell phones will not be allowed.
The district Collector has stated that the tenth class examinations have been conducted in a smooth manner in 41 centers set up in the Gadwal district on Monday.And 7179 students have been appeared out of 7212 to appear and 33 students were absent throughout the district today.
The district Collector BM Santhosh has ordered the officials to ensure the required arrangements for the students like drinking water,toilets, emergency medicines in the examination centres.