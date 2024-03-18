  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

The officials to ensure a strict conduct of SSC examinations. DC BM Santhosh

The officials to ensure a strict conduct of SSC examinations. DC BM Santhosh
x
Highlights

The District Collector BM Santhosh has directed the officials to conduct the SSC examinations in a smooth manner and as well as a strict Vigilance at the examination centres to avoid mass copying.

The district Collector BM Santhosh has directed the officials to conduct the SSC examinations in a smooth manner and as well as a strict Vigilance at the examination centres to avoid mass copying.

He had also made some instructions to the police and the invigilation officials to complete the same in a timely manner.

Every student should be checked before the entry in to the examination hall.

Cell phones will not be allowed.

The district Collector has stated that the tenth class examinations have been conducted in a smooth manner in 41 centers set up in the Gadwal district on Monday.And 7179 students have been appeared out of 7212 to appear and 33 students were absent throughout the district today.

The district Collector BM Santhosh has ordered the officials to ensure the required arrangements for the students like drinking water,toilets, emergency medicines in the examination centres.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X