The police have solved the case of murder of a woman

Nagarkurnool: The police have solved the mystery regarding the murder of a woman on 13th of this month in Balmur mandal of Nagar Kurnool district. Nagar Kurnool District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath disclosed the details of this murder to the media on Saturday. Gauni Lalitha (40) of Peddapalli village of Telakapally mandal is lonely after her husband died.

Putta Sivadu (25) of Avusalikunta village of Lingala Mandal was previously acquainted with her. He pelted the woman with stones and took her in his auto to the agricultural field in the suburbs of Mylaram village of Balmur mandal. After going there, he made her drink alcohol again. He hit the drunk woman on the head with the same bottle and pelted her with a stone.

After that, he took the gold, silver, her phone and ran away from there. DSP Srinivas who reached the spot investigated and based on the CCTV footage it was found that the accused was Putta Sivadu. The accused has been detained by the police. The district SP congratulated the officers who played a major role in identifying the accused in this murder