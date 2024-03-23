  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

The police have solved the case of murder of a woman

The police have solved the case of murder of a woman
x
Highlights

The police have solved the mystery regarding the murder of a woman on 13th of this month in Balmur mandal of Nagar Kurnool district.

Nagarkurnool: The police have solved the mystery regarding the murder of a woman on 13th of this month in Balmur mandal of Nagar Kurnool district. Nagar Kurnool District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath disclosed the details of this murder to the media on Saturday. Gauni Lalitha (40) of Peddapalli village of Telakapally mandal is lonely after her husband died.

Putta Sivadu (25) of Avusalikunta village of Lingala Mandal was previously acquainted with her. He pelted the woman with stones and took her in his auto to the agricultural field in the suburbs of Mylaram village of Balmur mandal. After going there, he made her drink alcohol again. He hit the drunk woman on the head with the same bottle and pelted her with a stone.

After that, he took the gold, silver, her phone and ran away from there. DSP Srinivas who reached the spot investigated and based on the CCTV footage it was found that the accused was Putta Sivadu. The accused has been detained by the police. The district SP congratulated the officers who played a major role in identifying the accused in this murder

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X