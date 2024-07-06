The reins of BRS district party will be given to Nagar Doddi Venkat Ramudu

Gadwal: On Saturday, MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy, the BRS party's Gadwal district president, joined the Congress party, and his followers also merged with the Congress cadre. This move has left the remaining BRS leaders in Gadwal district deliberating over who will take up the leadership mantle. Among the senior leaders, Nagar Doddi Venkatram, known for his close association with BRS party chief KCR since the time of the movement, is a prominent figure being considered for the role.

Nagar Doddi Venkat ramudu is in the process of being entrusted with the reins of the BRS party in the Gadwal district. As a member of the BRS Politburo and a close associate of KCR, Venkat ramudu is considered a significant leader, especially given his popularity and influence within the party. He is particularly well-regarded in the Gadwal constituency, belonging to the BC community and being more popular than the current MLA, Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy. Venkat ramudu's non-introverted nature and long-standing association with the party bolster his position as a potential leader during the party's time in power.