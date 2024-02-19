The special mobile app for police for the Medaram Jathara

MULUGU: The Mulugu Police Department has made extensive arrangements for the safety and convenience of devotees attending the Telangana Kumbh Mela, "Medaram Jatara," which is set to begin on the 21st of this month. A special mobile app has been developed for devotees attending the Jatara. Through this app, devotees coming to Medaram will be provided with information such as details about the Jatara, travel, and instructions. This app provides information in both Telugu and English languages in a manner understandable to everyone.

Arrangements have been made to ensure smooth traffic flow during the 4-day Jatara. Separate traffic diversions have been planned for private vehicles, RTC buses, and other vehicles coming from different routes to and from Medaram. Information regarding which routes to take, how far they are, available parking spaces, and alternative routes for return journeys have been provided. Additionally, specific parking spaces, including those within a 30 km radius of Medaram, have been identified through geo-tagging. Directions to reach these locations from one's current position using Google Maps have also been provided.

Furthermore, the app includes details about parking facilities, RTC buses, and train routes. Information about important places in and around the Jatara, including parking, RTC parking, diversion routes, and queue lines for darshan, is available. Assistance centers have been set up to provide help to those who get lost or need assistance during the Jatara. Users can report any incidents or grievances to the police through this app. They are also provided with traffic guidelines and safety instructions.

Even if the internet connection or mobile signal is lost during the Jatara, the app can still be used effectively, especially in the main areas of the Jatara. It provides information about entry and exit points, evacuation routes, emergency contact numbers, dos and don'ts, advice, and information for others. Police will actively provide information to the public through this app, ensuring transparency and timely updates.

The app, developed by VMAX E-Solutions India Private Limited, Hyderabad, can be downloaded from the Google Play Store by searching for 'Guide to Medaram by MulugPolice'."

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.medaram.police&pli=1