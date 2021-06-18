The Spread Of Covid-19 Continues In Nalgonda District

Corona spread continues in the joint Nalgonda district. Hundreds of positive cases are getting registered every day. On Thursday alone, 225 people were infected in the district. The details are as follows. 39 in Miryalaguda, 26 in Anumula, 15 in Chautaupal, 13 in Kethepalli, 12 in Aleru, 10 in Peddaadisharlapally, 10 in Bommalaramaram, 8 in Tungaturti, 7 in Adavidevulapalli, 6 in Gundala, 6 in Kattangur, 4 in Motkur, 4 in Nampally, 3 in Jajireddygudem, 3 in Kondamallepally, three in Atmakuru (M), 3 in Valigonda, 3 in Dindi, 3 in Nadigudem, 2 in Pochampally, 2 in Bhubaneswar and 2 in Nagaram were tested positive.

Even a 70-year-old woman with corona died on Thursday in Thakkellapadu in the Miryalaguda area. As none of the relatives came forward to conduct the funeral, members of the Gayas Mitra team from Miryalaguda conducted the funeral according to tradition and expressed their humanity.

On the other hand, Corona spread is steadily declining in Telangana. In the last 24 hours, 1,492 new positive cases were registered and 13 people died. There are currently 19,521 active cases in the state. The death toll rose to 3,534 so far. In the last 24 hours, 1,933 people have recovered and discharged, while 5,86,362 have recovered from the corona so far.