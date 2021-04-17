The Surge In Covid-19 Positive Cases Is Creating Tension In Both Telugu States

The rapid spread of Coronavirus is disturbing Telugu states. The novel disease covid-19 is attacking thousands of people in two states. Since the start of the Second Wave, the aggression has escalated to a dangerous level. For the fourth day in a row, a record number of positive cases were registered in Telangana.

In the past 24 hours, 4,466 people across the state have been infected with Covid, according to the Telangana Health Department. Another 12 died of this infection. With the newly registered cases, the total number of Covid cases in the state has reached 3 lakh 46 thousand 331. So far 1809 people have died due to this virus. The recovery rate in the state will continue to fall as a huge increase in the number of cases is seen. Currently, there are more than 33,500 active cases in the state. The recovery rate is 87 per cent.

Tens of cases are coming daily in all districts across Telangana state. More than a hundred daily cases are being reported in 15 of the 33 districts in the state. Most of these are in GHMC. There are 598 new positive cases under GHMC. Over the last ten days, a total of 4,500 cases have been reported under GHMC. About 300 to 600 people are infected with Covid every day in Hyderabad.

12 people died and after Hyderabad, the highest number of cases came to light in Medchal district. Recently, 435 positive cases were registered in the Medchal district. While 326 cases were registered in Rangareddy, 314 new cases were registered in Nizamabad district. There were 235 new cases in Sangareddy, 184 in Kamareddy district, 180 in Jagityala district, 168 in Nalgonda district and 160 in Nirmal district.

A record level of corona cases were reported in the state on Friday. In 24 hours alone 6 thousand 96 people were infected with Covid. On Thursday, 5,966 people were infected with Covid and that number rose to 1,000 in a single day. In one day, 20 people died and turned into the victim of Covid. From Thursday to Friday, 6,096 people in the state were positive and more than a thousand cases were reported in Chittoor district alone. It is reported that there are 750 cases in East Godavari district, 735 in Guntur district, 550 in Kurnool district and 534 in Srikakulam district.

It is a matter of concern that in all the other districts except West Godavari, only 200 cases have been registered. It is a matter of concern that over 800 and over a thousand cases have been registered in Chittoor district in the last two days. Nearly 2,000 cases were registered in the Chittoor district in these two days. Covid cases are also on the rise in the East Godavari district. Yesterday, 750 positive cases were registered in the East Godavari district. More than 18 hundred cases were registered in three days. Guntur district also received nearly 18 hundred new cases in three days.

Raja Rao, superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, said the corona second wave had become more dangerous and the community had spread, with lockdowns and night curfews not having big results at the moment, and the virus could be controlled if people followed the Covid rules and took precautions. On Friday, he told the media that the Gandhi Hospital had been converted into a Kovid hospital on the orders of medical superiors and that only life-threatening corona patients would be admitted to Gandhi. He said that the virus load in the body did not increase for two or three days after the first wave of corona infection and it was a matter of concern that it increased in just a few hours during the second wave.

The second wave is expected to continue for another three months, he said. The coronavirus, which is mutated in the second wave, is said to affect the liver, kidneys, heart and lungs of the human body. A large number of victims suffer from paralysis (paralysis) due to obstruction of blood circulation by the virus entering the body, leading to death by suffocation due to attack on the lungs.

He said ventilators, oxygen beds as well as skilled doctors are available and there was no shortage of doctors, nursing staff and medicines. He clarified that aides with victims should be allowed into the hospital. We will strive to provide better medical services by taking past events and experiences as lessons. He said that all people should exercise self-control and not come out unless necessary, adding that Covid would have to pay a heavy price if the rules were not followed.

Superintendent Raja Rao clarified that the Covid Vaccination Center set up in the RMO quarters of Gandhi Hospital will continue. Covid victims and ambulances will be able to travel from the main gate and the gate opposite the RMO quarters will be made available from Saturday. With the Covid Vaccine Center away from the hospital's main building complex, those coming in for vaccination need not panic. Gopalapuram ACP Venkataramana and Chilakaluguda CI Naresh said security arrangements were made as per the directions of North Zone DCP Kalmeshwar.