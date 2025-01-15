Live
Just In
Theft Spree Creates Panic in Warangal Villages
Warangal district witnessed a series of thefts in the villages of Enumamula, Geesukonda, Damerabodu, and Chintalapalli, leaving residents alarmed. The burglars specifically targeted locked houses, making away with significant quantities of gold and cash.
According to local reports, the thieves carried out the break-ins in a calculated manner, ensuring minimal suspicion. The affected residents have expressed shock at the magnitude of the thefts, with some families reporting heavy losses in terms of valuables.
Police officials have begun investigations and are working to identify the culprits. Authorities have urged residents to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity in their neighborhoods. Additional patrols and safety measures are being implemented in the affected areas to prevent further incidents.
The sudden rise in thefts has sparked concerns among villagers, with many calling for stricter security arrangements to ensure the safety of their homes and belongings.