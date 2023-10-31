Live
Just In
There are a dozen chief ministers in Congress but their party cannot win- KCR
Hyderabad: The BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday said that there were at least a dozen chief ministers in the Congress party, but the fact was the opposition party was not going to win in the ensuing elections.
The BRS chief made these comments in the Praja Ashirwad Sabha in support of MLA S Saidireddy at Huzurnagar on Tuesday. There is a chief minister from the Congress party from every street but they don’t know that their party cannot win the election. Not only in Huzurnagar, the situation is the same for the Congress party in the entire country. “One says I am the Chief Minister… another says I am Budderkhan.. One says I will become this and that. They are trying to do ‘golmal’ with all kinds of tricks. It is not only the individuals contesting the elections, the people should see the perspective of the parties they are representing,” said Chandrashekar Rao.
Lashing out at the Congress leaders, Chandrashekar Rao said that the Congress leaders were responsible for the injustice towards Telangana by maintaining silence on important issues. The Congress leaders never bothered to question when the successive chief ministers did not release water to tail-end villages. They were happy only if they were given minister’s posts. He recalled that while the BRS leaders fought on the injustice, the Congress leaders maintained silence.
The BRS chief further said that people had faced many difficulties for irrigation and drinking water in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. Today all the problems are solved. The government made the tandas into gram panchayats protecting their rights. He said that though there was no water in Krishna River at Nagarjunsagar government released water to ensure the crops don’t get dried up based on the request by the MLAs. The government would again release water to Hujurnagar for a week or ten. No need to feel panic, said the BRS chief.