These are richest politicians in this Telangana Assembly polls

Hyderabad: Komati Reddy Rajagopal Reddy of Congress has entered the records as the richest man with assets of Rs 458 crores. Komatireddy Raja Gopal Reddy, who entered the ring as a Congress candidate for Munugodu constituency, filed his nomination on Friday. As part of the nomination, he has attached the details of his assets in the form of an affidavit. According to this affidavit, the value of Komati Reddy's assets was found to be Rs.458.37 crores.

Raja Gopal Reddy's total assets include movable assets of Rs.297.36 crores. These include cash in hand, bank deposits and shares in Sushi Infra & Mining Limited worth Rs 239.31 crore. His wife K Lakshmi has assets of Rs.4.18 crores. While Raja Gopal Reddy has immovable assets of Rs.108.23 crores, his wife has immovable assets of Rs.48.60 crores. These include agricultural and non-agricultural lands and commercial buildings.

And the total debts in his name are Rs.4.14 crores. According to the affidavit, his income in 2022-23 was Rs. 71.17 crores, in 2021 22 Rs. 1.52 crores. In the affidavit, Rajagopal Reddy also submitted details of 16 contracts awarded by the State Governments, Singareni Collieries, Central Coalfields and other states in the name of Sushi Infra, Mining Ltd.

In 2018, while contesting the assembly elections from earlier, his net worth has increased by more than 45 per cent since his declared assets of Rs 314 crores. While contesting the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rs. 66 crore assets declared.

A member of the Lok Sabha from 2009 to 2014, Rajagopal Reddy was elected to the Assembly from Mungodu on a Congress ticket in 2018. Following political developments, he quit the Congress, resigned from the Assembly and joined the BJP last year. But he lost in the by-elections held in November last year.

Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy's brother Raja Gopal Reddy rejoined the Congress a few days ago and secured a ticket for Munugodu.

Meanwhile, Payla Shekhar Reddy of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has emerged as the second richest person in the state. He returned from Bhuvanagiri Assembly constituency and his assets are worth Rs.227 crores. Shekhar Reddy is doing real estate business. Another BRS MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy and Medak MP Dubbaka are partners with BRS candidate K Prabhakar Reddy.

Prabhakar Reddy, who has filed his nomination as a BRS candidate from Dubbaka, has assets of Rs.197 crores. He recently recovered from stab wounds and came to the returning officer's office in a wheelchair on Thursday to file his nomination papers. While he has assets of Rs.7.24 crore, his wife Manjulatha has assets of Rs.9.41 crore.

While Prabhakar Reddy's immovable assets are worth Rs.84.63 crores, his wife's worth is Rs.96 crores. In 2022-23, his income will be Rs. 2.91 crores, while in the previous year it was Rs. 3.16 crores. The couple has a total debt of Rs 12.79 crore. Janardhan Reddy, who is contesting from Nagarkurnool, has declared his assets to be Rs.112 crores.