Those involved in phone tapping will not be spared: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Minister for IT and Industries D Sridhar Babu said the investigation into the phone tapping case is going on and those involved in the episode will be caught and punished strictly soon.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, the Minister said the BRS government had done many atrocious by indulging in tapping of phone calls and exuded confidence that everything would come out in the investigation.

Coming down heavily on BRS working president KT Rama Rao for levelling derogatory remarks against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on the agriculture loan waiver, the Minister said the BRS leader didn't have any rights to speak on behalf of the farmers as the previous government had cheated the farmers in every way.

Alleging that the farmers were in trouble because the previous government did not waive off the crop loans, the Minister, however, reiterated said the Congress government would fulfil the promise of Rs.2 lakh agriculture loan waiver and it would support to farmers in all ways.

Refuting the remarks of KTR who stated that there was no scarcity of drinking water during the previous BRS regime and all households were supplied to drinking water under the Mission Bhagiratha scheme, the Minister said that the Mission Bhagiratha was a wrong scheme and the BRS government had wasted crores of rupees in the name of water supply.

Every rupee being received by the State government is carefully spent for the welfare of people. The Congress government is working with dedication and commitment aimed at developing the State in all ways," Sridhar Babu said

The Minister said the Congress party would win at least 14 seats in the Lok Sabha elections and the BRS party would not be in the race.