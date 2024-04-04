Live
Just In
Those involved in phone tapping will not be spared: Sridhar Babu
Hyderabad: Minister for IT and Industries D Sridhar Babu said the investigation into the phone tapping case is going on and those involved in the episode will be caught and punished strictly soon.
Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, the Minister said the BRS government had done many atrocious by indulging in tapping of phone calls and exuded confidence that everything would come out in the investigation.
Coming down heavily on BRS working president KT Rama Rao for levelling derogatory remarks against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on the agriculture loan waiver, the Minister said the BRS leader didn't have any rights to speak on behalf of the farmers as the previous government had cheated the farmers in every way.
Alleging that the farmers were in trouble because the previous government did not waive off the crop loans, the Minister, however, reiterated said the Congress government would fulfil the promise of Rs.2 lakh agriculture loan waiver and it would support to farmers in all ways.