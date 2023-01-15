thousands of devotees throng Inavole, Kothakonda Jatara

Warangal: It's a carnival season for the devout Hindus. Two prominent Jataras – Inavole and Kothakonda – are on the move in Hanumakonda district at the moment. Both the Jataras are abuzz with devotees fulfilling their offerings to Lord Mallikharjuna Swamy at Inavole and Lord Veerabhadra Swamy at Kothakonda on Saturday.

Among those who offered prayers at the Inavole jatara were Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani, Warangal MP Pasunuri Dayakar, Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh, Station Ghanpur MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah and Vikalangula Cooperative Corporation Chairman Dr K Vasudeva Reddy.

The jatara commenced at Kothakonda with special 'Abhishekam' to Lord Veerabhadra Swamy, an incarnation of Lord Siva, and 'Srichakra Archana' to his consorts.

Ekadasha Rudrabhishekam, Rasabhishekam with fruits and 'Ksheerabhishekam' will be performed to the presiding deities on Sankranthi on Sunday, the temple committee chairman Madisetty Kumara Swamy said. This apart, a procession will be taken out with decorated bullock carts and goat carts, known as Prabhalu, on Sunday night. Nagavelli and Pushpa Yagam are scheduled for Monday, Trishula Snanam on Tuesday, and the jatara to conclude on Wednesday with 'Agnigundalu' (fire walking).