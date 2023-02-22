Three girls goes missing in Tirumalagiri in Secunderabad, police starts search operations

The missing of three girls in the Tirumalagiri police station area of Secunderabad is causing a stir. Three girls named Pramila, Swapna and Hasina who went for birthday celebrations did not return home. Following the complaint of the parents, the police have registered a missing case and are conducting a search operation for the girls. Police have formed special teams for this purpose.

According to details, a man named Suresh works as a watchman in an apartment in Tirumalagiri and supports his family. His daughter left the house saying that she was going to a birthday party with her friends. Parimala, Swapna and Haseena, three girls went to a birthday party together. But when he did not return home, the parents, who were scared, searched the relatives' houses and the surrounding areas. However, the whereabouts of the girls was not found. The parents of the girls filed a complaint at the police station.

The police have registered a case and are conducting a search to trace the whereabouts of the girls. The CCTV footages in the surrounding areas are being examined.Police are asking anyone who knows the whereabouts of the girls to provide information.