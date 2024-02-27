Live
Three IPS officers transferred
Highlights
Hyderabad: The State government issued the orders of transfers and postings of three IPS officers on Monday with immediate effect. Viswaprasad, IPS batch 2005, has been posted as Inspector General of Police, Organisation, Telangana, Hyderabad.
Earlier, he was Additional, CP, Traffic, Hyderabad City. A V Ranganath, IPS (SPS:2006), Additional, CP, Crimes and SIT, Hyderabad city, was posted as Inspector General of Police, Multi Zone-1, Hyderabad, duly relieving G Sudheer Babu, IPS, from full additional charge of the post. Sharat Chandra Pawar, IPS (RR:2016), DCP, Central Zone, Hyderabad City, is posted as Superintendent of Police, TS Anti-Narcotics Bureau, Hyderabad.
