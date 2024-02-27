  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Three IPS officers transferred

Three IPS officers transferred
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The State government issued the orders of transfers and postings of three IPS officers on Monday with immediate effect. Viswaprasad, IPS...

Hyderabad: The State government issued the orders of transfers and postings of three IPS officers on Monday with immediate effect. Viswaprasad, IPS batch 2005, has been posted as Inspector General of Police, Organisation, Telangana, Hyderabad.

Earlier, he was Additional, CP, Traffic, Hyderabad City. A V Ranganath, IPS (SPS:2006), Additional, CP, Crimes and SIT, Hyderabad city, was posted as Inspector General of Police, Multi Zone-1, Hyderabad, duly relieving G Sudheer Babu, IPS, from full additional charge of the post. Sharat Chandra Pawar, IPS (RR:2016), DCP, Central Zone, Hyderabad City, is posted as Superintendent of Police, TS Anti-Narcotics Bureau, Hyderabad.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X