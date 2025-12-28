Three killed after a motorcycle crashes into culvert on Nizampet-Bidar Highway

A serious motorcycle accident on the Nizampet-Bidar National Highway, just outside Narayankhed town, resulted in the deaths of three individuals late Saturday night. The incident occurred when the motorcycle lost control and plunged into a culvert, leading to the immediate fatalities of all three passengers.

Motorists passing by the scene responded swiftly, alerting the police to the tragic situation. Officers arrived promptly and recovered the bodies from the culvert. The victims were identified as Avuti Narasimhulu, aged 27, Jinna Mallesh, 24, and Jinna Mahesh, 23.

The police have registered a case regarding the accident and have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. The bodies were transferred to the district government hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Authorities reported that the trio was travelling from Narayankhed to Narsapur at the time of the fatal incident. Family members of the deceased were informed and arrived at the hospital, where they were left devastated by their loss.