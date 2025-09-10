Live
Three Killed, Two Injured in Lightning Strike at Bhoompuram Village, Jogulamba Gadwal
Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal District witnessed a tragic incident on Tuesday when three persons, including two women and a young man, lost their lives after being struck by lightning. The mishap occurred in Bhoompuram village of Aija mandal while they were working in cotton fields.
According to local sources, a group of villagers was engaged in sowing seed cotton when heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms lashed the area. Suddenly, a powerful lightning bolt struck the field, killing Parvathamma (22), Sarvesh (20), and Saubhagya (40) on the spot.
Two others, identified as Raju (24) and Jyothi (22), sustained serious injuries in the incident. They were immediately rushed to the Gadwal District Government Hospital for emergency treatment. Their condition is said to be critical.
The sudden tragedy has cast a pall of gloom over Bhoompuram village. Villagers and family members of the deceased broke down in grief, while local authorities and police rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.
Officials said that ex gratia relief will be extended to the bereaved families as per government norms for victims of natural calamities. The district administration has also appealed to farmers and laborers to avoid working in open fields during thunderstorms.
This incident once again highlights the vulnerability of agricultural workers, who often face life-threatening risks during the monsoon season.