Three Labourers Killed in Kamareddy Road Accident

Three labourers were killed in a road accident in Kamareddy district after a motorcycle went out of control near a culvert at Rampur Gadda in Gandhari mandal.

According to police, the incident occurred when the victims were travelling at high speed towards Gandhari. The motorcycle reportedly lost control near the culvert, leading to a fatal crash.

All three victims died on the spot after sustaining severe head and facial injuries. They have been identified as Mukhiya (21), Rahul (21) and Javed (22).

Police officials said the deceased were migrant workers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and were employed at a rice mill in Rampur Gadda. Further investigation into the incident is underway.