Three students went missing under Kushaiguda PS limits
Three students who are studying class-10 went missing from AS Rao Nagar under Kushaiguda Police station limits. The students are identified as Hemanth, Charan and Samuel.
Based on the complaint of their parents, police registered a missing case and took up investigation. They are verifying the CCTV footage near their houses and school to trace their movement.
More details awaited.
