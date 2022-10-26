Three Telugu people killed in ghastly mishap in UK

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, three persons from Telugu states were killed in a brutal road accident in the UK. The incident took place in Sheffield, UK. According to the sources, the deceased were identified as Prem Kumar Reddy of Hyderabad, Pavani, a native of Warangal and Sai Narasimha from Rajhmahendravaram, Andhra Pradesh.



It is learned that a truck and van collided with each other and three persons died on the spot and five others were injured severely in the accident. A pall of gloom descended over the villages of the deceased persons.