  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Three Telugu people killed in ghastly mishap in UK

Representative image
x

Representative image

Highlights

  • The deceased hailed from Hyderabad, Warangal and Rajamhendravaram in Andhra Pradesh
  • Five others were severely injured in tragic road accident

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, three persons from Telugu states were killed in a brutal road accident in the UK. The incident took place in Sheffield, UK. According to the sources, the deceased were identified as Prem Kumar Reddy of Hyderabad, Pavani, a native of Warangal and Sai Narasimha from Rajhmahendravaram, Andhra Pradesh.

It is learned that a truck and van collided with each other and three persons died on the spot and five others were injured severely in the accident. A pall of gloom descended over the villages of the deceased persons.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X