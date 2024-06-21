Three years on, Mehdipatnam Skywalk project still crawling

Hyderabad : One of the busy city junctions and transit points for commuters entering and leaving the city daily is facing hurdles due to the incomplete work of the 390-metre-long Skyway at Mehdipatnam. The mega project, which aims to ease pedestrian movement at the busiest junction, is being built by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) with Rs 32.97 crore.

In January, the Defence Ministry handed over 3,380 square yards of defence land near the Rythu Bazaar, facilitating the construction of an elevated lift and staircase at the site.

The HMDA decided to take up the work. However, it was kept pending. Thousands of pedestrians continue to find it difficult to cross the road at Mehdipatnam and the Rythu Bazar area, despite the presence of a Zebra crossing and signals. The traffic is operated by the police.



M Nikitha, a pedestrian, said the area has witnessed heavy pedestrian movement. “The situation is already very difficult for the pedestrians due to heavy traffic and a lack of foot-over-bridges at bus stops on this route. The situation worsens during rush hours,” she said.

Abdul Rahman, another pedestrian, said, “It is sad that the Skywalk work has been going on for the last three years and yet to be completed. Since then, people crossing either side of the inner ring road face the risk of accidents due to the heavy vehicular traffic in the area. The Skyway may provide an easy way for pedestrians. It was taken up as part of the road safety measures by the authorities in the year 2021.

Work will be re-started by month-end: HMDA officer

A senior HMDA officer said the pedestrian-friendly facility is being built at a cost of Rs 32.97 crore. The work will be re-started by the end of the end of the month. “The Ministry of Defence gave work permission on the defence land, and HMDA will complete the Skywalk for the convenience of over 50,000 pedestrians who will use it daily,” he added.

Once ready, the Skywalk will be of great use to scores of people, facilitating safe pedestrian movement without having to struggle through the stream of vehicular movement. The Skywalk abuts the PV Narasimha Rao Expressway with defence land on one side and commercial buildings on the other.

According to the HMDA, the Skywalk has 13 elevators, two intermediate tunnel walks, and stretches over 390 metres. It has five entry and exit points at the Rythu Bazar, defence compound wall, within the bus bay area of Mehdipatnam), near Asifnagar police station, and Raymond Showroom (Gudimalkapur Junction). The Skywalk also has 21,061.42 sft of commercial space; it will be used for setting up shops, getaway corners, and lounges.

