Throw out BRS, bring in Congress

Hyderabad: “Throw out 'BJP Rishtedar Samithi' and bring Congress to power. We are committed to implement the six guarantees from day one of the formation of the new Cabinet,” said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday.

Addressing a mammoth rally in Tukkuguda near here ahead of the Telangana Assembly polls, Rahul Gandhi said: “I was hearing Sonia ji announce six guarantees. She does not speak loudly but when she says something, she does it.” In 2004, she said the Congress will examine the demand for separate Telangana and she made it a reality, he said. “Similarly, the six guarantees would be implemented from day one the Congress government was formed in the state,” Rahul Gandhi said, adding: “We did not give statehood to Telangana for the benefit of KCR and his family."

The BRS government will go away in the next 100 days and nobody can change that, be it BJP or AIMIM, Rahul Gandhi said. He also explained the six guarantees the party has announced for Telangana. He said the first guarantee is that Rs 5 lakh will be given for the construction of a house to all those who do not have one. Under this scheme, he said, a 250 square yard house would also be given to those who fought in the Telangana statehood movement. "All those listening who don't have a home, as soon as our government comes, you will get a home," Rahul Gandhi said.

Under the second Mahalakshmi scheme, every month Rs 2,500 will be given to women, a cylinder for Rs 500 and free travel in buses. The third guarantee is Griha Jyoti. Under this scheme, 200-unit free electricity will be given.

Under the fourth scheme, up to Rs 5 lakh assistance for education in college and financial aid in coaching, Rahul Gandhi said. "Rs 4,000 monthly pension for elderly and Rs 10 lakh health insurance," he said. Finally, he said, Rs 15,000 for farmers and Rs 12,000 for farm labourers annually.