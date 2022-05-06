Throw out corrupt TRS government

Mahbubnagar: BJP national president JP Nadda has said his party will relentlessly expose the misrule of the TRS in Telangana and wrest power from it in the next Assembly elections. The BJP leader called upon the people of the state to elect the BJP for 'double engine sarkar' (government) for the all-round growth of the state.

Speaking at a public meeting conducted as part of the Praja Sangrama Yatra in Mahbubnagar town, Nadda said the BJP's win in the byelections to Dubbaka and Huzurabad Assembly constituencies had made TRS chief and Chief Minister KCR mentally imbalance. "With these two big wins, the people have given an indication that the BJP will win all the seats in the next Assembly elections in Telangana," he said. While congratulating BJP state unit president Bandi Sanjay for his successful Praja Sangrama Yatra, Nadda gave a call to the people to throw out the corrupt and undemocratic family-run KCR government in the next elections.

He claimed the Yatra launched by Sanjay raised various problems of the people in the Palamuru district. The BJP president also came down heavily on the state government alleging that KCR has turned the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation into an ATM (Any Time Money) for his family.

He accused the Chief Minister of indulging in corruption in the implementation of the Haritha Haram. "Land mafia supported by the KCR government was encroaching lands in the state," he said. Branding the TRS as Telangana Rajakar Samithi, Nadda said the Telangana government was implementing a slew of welfare and development programmes with Central funds.

"MIM and TRS are trying to keep the people of Telangana in their grip. But the people have realised this and very soon they will teach a lesson to the TRS family rule and MIM communal and anti-national policies," he said.

The BJP president said KCR had enacted a drama of dharna in Delhi and falsely made a propaganda that the Centre was asking farmers to fix meters to irrigation pumpsets. When the BJP-led government at the Centre is ready to procure paddy, KCR had tried to mislead the people and claimed that his government is procuring paddy. Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy said the TRS chief was trying to mislead the people by levelling false allegations against the Union government and the BJP.