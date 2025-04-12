Thunderstorms and Rain Forecasted for Telangana: Yellow Alert Issued

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has issued a warning for thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds across various districts of Telangana from 12th to 14th April. In Hyderabad, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) indicated that the city will experience partly cloudy skies until 16th April, with foggy conditions expected in the mornings through to next Wednesday.

On Friday, the temperature in Musheerabad, Hyderabad, peaked at 39.7 degrees Celsius, while the highest temperature in the state was recorded at 43.3 degrees Celsius in Nizamabad. Due to the anticipated weather conditions, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for several districts in Telangana until 14th April.

In light of the rain forecast, officials expect a decrease in temperatures across the state over the next 2-3 days, with scattered showers likely to continue. Farmers growing chillies, rice, corn, and mangoes are advised to take necessary precautions in anticipation of possible sudden rains accompanied by thunder.