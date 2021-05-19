Thunderstorms forecast in city, RR, Medchal-Malkajgiri today

Begumpet: Even as the Tauktae cyclone moved away from Telangana and mainly low level southerlies prevailed, the IMD warned of thunderstorms, with lightning, very likely to occur on May 19 at isolated places in Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, along with 15 other, districts in Telangana.

The IMD bulletin said thunderstorms, with lightning, will also occur on May 20 at isolated places in 12 districts in the State.

Meanwhile, during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, rain occurred at isolated places across the State. The chief amounts of rainfall (in cm) were : Aswaraopet (Bhadradri- Kothagudem), Golkonda (Hyderabad) 2 each, Saroornagar, Hayatnagar, Maheswaram, Ibrahimpatnam (all in RR), Uppal (Medchal- Malkajgiri), Kollapur ( Nagarkurnool) 1 cm each.

Power supply disrupted

The bulletin said there was rain, with lightning and thunder, in several parts of Hyderabad on Tuesday morning.

They included Saidabad, Rajendranagar, Kismathpur, Gandipet, Gaganpahad, Malakpet, Dilsukhnagar, Kothapet, Vanastalipuram, Yousufguda, Rahmatnagar and Krishnanagar. Following the showers, power supply in some localities was disrupted. Residents who moved out to make purchases during the lockdown relaxation period faced hardships on account of the rain.