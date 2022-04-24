  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Thunderstorms likely in Telangana

Thunderstorms likely in Telangana
x
Highlights

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast that Telangana will see rains in most districts and even thunderstorms in some areas on most days till April 30.

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast that Telangana will see rains in most districts and even thunderstorms in some areas on most days till April 30.

Light to moderate rain and thunder-showers is expected at isolated places for the next three days, while the temperature will not cross the 43 degrees Celsius mark.

The forecast predicted strong surface winds and thunderstorms in the northern districts of Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, and Rajanna Sircilla, and Peddapalli.

The distrcits of Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Mahboobnagar, Vikarabad, and Ranga Reddy are also on watch for thunderstorms by the IMD.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X