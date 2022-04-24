Thunderstorms likely in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast that Telangana will see rains in most districts and even thunderstorms in some areas on most days till April 30.

Light to moderate rain and thunder-showers is expected at isolated places for the next three days, while the temperature will not cross the 43 degrees Celsius mark.

The forecast predicted strong surface winds and thunderstorms in the northern districts of Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, and Rajanna Sircilla, and Peddapalli.

The distrcits of Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Mahboobnagar, Vikarabad, and Ranga Reddy are also on watch for thunderstorms by the IMD.