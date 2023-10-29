Thungathurthy faced hardships in erstwhile AP state, prospered later: KCR

THUNGATHURTHY: Telangana CM KCR said that when elections come, people will win only if they vote wisely, otherwise people will lose. CM KCR addressed the election campaign meeting held in Thungathurthy constituency as part of the assembly election campaign and said that the entire Thungathurthy region is a land of struggles and no matter how much the people of this region have fought for Godavari waters, no party has relented.

The CM said that whenever he visited Thungathurthy before 2014, no water was visible in any pond and said that every pond is flooded if it rains even once. He said that because the Kaleshwaram project was built and Godavari waters were brought, this area now has water and asserted that about 1.20 lakh to 1.30 lakh acres are getting irrigated, and the people of Thungathurthy have become white.

The CM said that the water of Devadula is also to reach seven or eight villages in Tirumalagiri mandal and related works are going on and surely that water will be reached soon. The Chief Minister said that Mothkuru and Addagudur mandals need to get water through Bunadidani canal, for that the canal is being widened and the canal is also being connected with Baswapur project. He said that if all these works are completed, around two lakh acres of Thungathurthy will get water.

Recalling the days of Telangana movement, KCR said that Congress party has created problems in bifurcation of the state and has put several youth including Cheruku Sudhakar in jail who spoke on Telangana. He said the Telangana state is formed upon the compulsion created by the students and other BRS party after 14 years and after the suicide of several students.