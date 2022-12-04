Tiger mauls shepherd to death in Asifabad

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Panic triggered after a tiger, suspected to be the same one that killed a farmer in Wankidi mandal of Asifabad, killed a shepherd and made off with his head when he was grazing cattle in the forests of Lakkadikot village in Rajura Taluq of Chandrapur district in the neighboring Maharashtra on Sunday. A video of the headless body went viral on social media platforms.



Incidentally, the spot is located about 20 kilometers away from Wankidi mandal where the farmer was mauled to death 20 days back.

Locals said that the shepherd killed on Sunday was Jangu (45), a native of Lakkadikot village.

Jangu died on the spot after his head was severed when the big cat pounced on him while he was grazing his cattle in the wild. Some farmers managed to scare the tiger away and retrieve the body by making loud noises using iron tins. They informed local authorities of the forest department who rushed to the spot and recorded pug marks of the tiger.

The same tiger is suspected to have killed four tiger cubs and their mother in Shivni forest range, a buffer zone of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Chandrapur district. The bodies of the cubs were found on Friday. The carcass of their mother was spotted on Tuesday.