Tiger movement sparks fear in Turkapally

Turkapally (Yadadri-Bhongir): Continuous tiger movement in the forest fringes of Turkapally mandal in Yadadri–Bhongir district has triggered panic among farmers and villagers. Reports of a tiger roaming near villages such as Ibrahimpuram, Dattayapalli, Gandamalla, Veerareddypalli, Dayyambanda, Kondapuram, Tirumalapuram, Srinivaspuram and Gopalapuram have caused widespread anxiety.

In Ibrahimpuram village limits, a tiger attacked and killed a calf belonging to Maturi Krishna, intensifying fear among residents. Forest department officials visited the villages, identified paw prints, and advised people to remain alert. A passerby reportedly saw a full-grown tiger near the Gundlu area close to Mangololla Bai, beyond the Peddamma temple road, and immediately informed forest and police officials. Following this, village youths began night patrols in groups.

In another incident, a calf was killed near an agricultural well belonging to farmer Gotti Srisailam of Dattayapalli village. The farmer also reported that another cow and calf were missing. Further verification confirmed that two cows had been attacked and killed in the forest area. Tiger pugmarks were also found near agricultural fields close to a dhaba hotel in Tirumalapuram village and later near Payiralagutta and Asmayikunta in Kondapuram village. Officials believe the tiger is still moving within this forest belt, which connects to Srinivaspuram forest and parts of Siddipet district. Thermal drones, camera traps, and special tracking teams have been deployed to monitor its movement.

With frequent sightings, paw prints, cattle attacks, and reports of tiger roars at night, fear has gripped the villages. Farmers are hesitant to go to fields, cattle herders are avoiding grazing areas, and parents are worried about children’s safety.