Tiger movements in Bhupalpally triggers panic among villagers

Bhupalpally: Panic gripped the residents of Jayashankar-Bhupalpally after a few villagers spotted a tiger. A few persons captured the moments of a tiger which is lying on a road at night. After getting the information, the forest officials reached the village and identified the pug marks of the tiger in a nearby field.

The officials confirmed as the tiger pug marks and asked the villagers to be alert, asked not to enter the forest area. It is learnt that the tiger also attacked a cow in the village is wandering in Palimela Mandal, Kistapur forest area.