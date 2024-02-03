Tiger’s movement creates panic among people; officials on alert

Ramannapet ( Yadadri-Bhongir): The movement of a tiger created commotion in the suburban area of Ramannapet mandal of Yadadri Bhongir district on Friday.

The police, Railway and Forest officials were alerted by the Goods Rail Guard (CMCN). Officials and staff of the respective departments have entered the field to detect the movements of the tiger. The people of the surrounding villages were alerted. Goods train which left Chityal towards Bibi Nagar at 1.10 pm. A man on guard duty in the last cabin of the train told the Ramannapet Railway Station Master that he saw a tiger crossing the railway track at the 45 km mark (Hariharaputra Rice Mill) and heading towards Kommaigudem.

The station master conveyed the information provided by the guard to the railway officials as well as the police and forest officials. Railway officials have sent a message to the staff working on the track to be vigilant. Acting on the information, CI N. Venkateswarlu, along with the Forest department personnel and locals toured the vicinity of the 45th milestone. In general, there will be a lot of movement of farmers and shepherds in the vicinity where the tiger was spotted. The authorities alerted them. As the news about tiger’s movement went viral on social media, the people of Kommaigudem, Peddakaparthi, Siripuram, Janampally, Bogaram and other villages are trembling with fear.

DFO Sobharani stated that there are no big cats in this area and added that it cannot be ruled out the tiger have been spotted. The forest department personnel said that they went to the field to know the movement of the tiger. The trace of the tiger was not known till night. The mobile phone of the guard who saw the tiger was kept in a bag in the cabin and could not take a photo as the train was moving at a speed of 50 to 60 km. Meanwhile, people have been urged to be vigilant as the tiger is believed to be on the prowl and may enter the human habitat anytime. Farmers and shepherds should be vigilant and have to go to agricultural fields

in groups.Police officials urged people to provide

information to them, if the tiger is seen.