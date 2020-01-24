Tight security for vote counting in Mancherial

Mancherial: Tight bandobast has been made for counting votes of Naspur, Luxettipet, Chennur, Bellampalli and Kyathanpalli municipalities of Mancherial district, which will be held on Saturday (January 25).

Speaking to the media here on Friday, Mancherial Deputy Commissioner of Police D Uday Kumar Reddy said one DCP, four ACPs, 20 Cis, 35 SIs, one ASI, and 900 head constables, women constables and home guards were deployed for counting the votes without any problems. Security was tightened with special parties, blue colts, patrolling parties at the counting centre, he added.

'All the vehicles will be checked at the main gate and people, who have counting pass, only will be allowed to the counting centre. Barricades were set up around the building where the votes will be counted, staff are not allowed to carry unnecessary items and mobiles phones into the centre. Strong security is set up at the strong room and CCTV cameras are also

installed. Section 144 will be in force on the day of the counting in the neighbouring areas of the counting centre. All the vehicles should be parked 200 meters away from the counting centre.'

Deputy Police Commissioner Uday Kumar Reddy directed the counting agents to be at the counting centre by 7 am. No items are allowed into the counting centre except one ballpoint pen. Cigarettes, match boxes

and other equipment will not be allowed. The DCP urged people and public representatives to cooperate with the police to complete the counting process peacefully.