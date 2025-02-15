Tikka Veereswara Swamy Grand Procession Fills Ija Town with Devotion and Festivity

Gadwal: The annual Brahmotsavam celebrations of Tikka Veereswara Swamy were held with great devotion and grandeur in Ija town. As part of the festivities, the grand procession of Tikka Veereswara Swamy took place, attracting thousands of devotees from various places. The deity’s utsava murti was seated on a beautifully decorated bullock cart, adorned with mango leaf torans and coconut fronds, and taken through the town’s main streets.

The procession was a vibrant spectacle, featuring doll artists' dance performances, musical ensembles, traditional Bhaja Bajantree beats, and the bursting of firecrackers. As the streets resonated with the chanting of Lord Shiva’s name, devotees participated with unwavering devotion. The event also witnessed children performing aarti and Nandi Kola Seva (a traditional offering).

Traditional Procession from Founder’s Home to the Temple

Following age-old customs, the descendants of the temple's founders, led by Pagunta Lakshmi Reddy, initiated the grand procession from their residence. The deity was placed on the bullock cart and taken in a procession passing through the Hanuman Temple and the old bus stand before reaching the Tikka Veereswara Swamy Temple.

Upon arrival at the temple, the priests performed Kalasha Sthapana, marking the commencement of the Brahmotsavam rituals. As part of the sacred tradition, soil from a sacred anthill (Puttamannu) was brought, and a canopy was erected using mango leaves and coconut fronds. Special prayers and ritualistic pujas were conducted in honor of the deity.

Night-time Procession & Annadanam for Devotees

In the evening, another spectacular procession took place as Tikka Veereswara Swamy was paraded through the streets on a ceremonial platform. The entire town of Ija was immersed in divine fervor, with devotees lining up to witness the grand event. To mark the occasion, Annadanam (free food distribution) was organized for all the devotees attending the festival.

Mesmerizing Performances by Doll Artists & Students

One of the major attractions of the event was the spellbinding performances by doll artists and students. Their traditional dance sequences and devotional songs captivated the audience, adding a cultural and artistic dimension to the celebrations. Devotees, mesmerized by the performances, participated with utmost devotion, chanting Lord Shiva’s name throughout the event.

The grand Tikka Veereswara Swamy Brahmotsavam celebrations transformed Ija town into a hub of spiritual and cultural festivity, leaving devotees enchanted and reinforcing the deep-rooted traditions of the temple.