Timber smugglers strike as Forest officials busy in Covid-19 duty

Hyderabad: Timber mafia joining hands with locals have stepped up their illegal felling of trees in parts of the forest areas in the State. According to State Forest Department (SFD) sources, "encroachment on forest land, felling and transport of wood wealth, the distillation of illicit liquor are a few among the activities started witnessing sudden spurt."

Speaking to The Hans India, a senior SFD official said that the miscreants seem to have decided to step up their activities as the administrative machinery across the departments is busy on Covid-19 duties. Out of 20 to 30 per cent of the forest crimes in the State are reportedly taking place in the Nizamabad district and in the parts of the adjoining Rajanna Sircilla district.

The timber mafia in Sirikonda mandal of Nizamabad district and its bordering forest areas falling under the Rajanna Sircilla district timber mafia felling trees.

Besides, the encroachment on the forest area is also repored to the district and SFD officials.

For example, forest officers on duties have come under attack at Bhikya Naik Thanda of Karepally village of Bheemgal mandal of Nizamabad district. Following this, the forest official along with district police have conducted raids and confiscated three carpenter machines, two truck load of round timber.

The officials have filed an FIR against ten persons for assaulting the staff, including lady beat officer. The in-charge Forest Range Officer, Amruthamm and Kamarapally range officials have stepped up their vigil following the incident.

Following this incident, the officials kept a tab on the happenings in the forest areas. And, on receiving credible information, the Nizamabad District Forest Officer, Dr Sunil S Hiremath said "We have coordinated a raid along with the police, prohibition and excise and conducted a cordon search and seizure operation," Teams of police, Forest and Excise personnel launched an operation in Karepally Village Bhukya Thanda and Hanuman Thanda. During the operations four tractors loads of teak logs of round and swan sizes, along with tractors, one carpenter machine, for cutting and smoothening and a 3 HP motor were seized from the villagers, he added.

That apart, the Excise department has registered three cases and seized illicit liquor distilled in the village. An FIR was also lodged in the Bheemgal police station against 10 offenders, the DFO said.

Nizamabad Commissioner of Police, Karthikeyan and Excise Superintendent Naveen Chandra along with the district Forest official conducted the coordinated cordon and search operation, he said.