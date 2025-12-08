Fill Class-IV vacancies immediately: APNGGOs State president Vidyasagar

Vijayawada: AndhraPradesh Non-Gazetted and Gazetted Officers (APNGGOs) Association president A Vidyasagar has urged the State government to immediately fill vacant Class-IV posts across government offices, stating that the existing employees are burdened with excessive workload due to severe staff shortage.

He participated as a chief guest in the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected executive body of All Andhra Pradesh Government Class-IV Employees Central Association held at APNGGO Home at Gandhinagar in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Vidyasagar said APNGGOs Association has always been at the forefront of addressing the genuine demands of Class-IV employees with commitment. He stressed the association is consistently pursuing issues related to promotions, pay revisions, and service benefits. He assured that AP JAC and APNGGOs would extend full support to Class-IV Employees Association in all struggles and joint action programmes for resolving employees’, teachers’, workers’, and pensioners’ issues.

Association honorary president VS Sairam and president N Chandrasekhar said that while Class-IV employees once formed 30%–40% of office staff, the numbers have drastically fallen over the years. They appealed to the government to fill all existing vacancies and address roster point–related promotion issues.

Election Officer DSN Reddy announced that the following members were unanimously elected to All Andhra Pradesh Government Class-IV Employees Central Association: VS Sairam (NTR district) as State honorary president, N Chandrasekhar (Visakhapatnam) as the president, and V Srinivasa Rao (Vizianagaram) as vice-president. Ch Veera Venkayya (Eluru), G Srinivasa Rao (Anakapalli), G Nageswara Rao (Nellore), and K Baburao (Manyam) as vice-presidents, P Balaraju (Krishna) as general secretary, G Gouri Naidu (Parvathipuram) as publicity secretary, K Srinivasa Rao (Guntur), and M Balaswamy (Kurnool) as joint secretaries.

The programme was attended by APNGOs State publicity secretary Janaki, NTR district associate president VV Prasad, treasurer B Satish Kumar, vice-president G Ramakrishna, assistant election officer D Ramesh, along with office-bearers and employees of Class-IV Employees Associations from various districts.