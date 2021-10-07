Time for review of welfare benefits
Highlights
There is no point in providing the benefits of welfare schemes to those beneficiaries who can afford to buy liquor.
Linking of Aadhaar with liquor sales can help in this direction and will help taxpayers' money reach the really deserving people.
Time has come for governments to assess the welfare benefits they are providing to the poor under various schemes.
We need to identify those sections of people who are unduly enjoying the benefits of welfare schemes.
Manda Kishore, Hanumakonda
