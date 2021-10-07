  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Time for review of welfare benefits

Manda Kishore, Hanumakonda
x

Manda Kishore, Hanumakonda

Highlights

There is no point in providing the benefits of welfare schemes to those beneficiaries who can afford to buy liquor.

There is no point in providing the benefits of welfare schemes to those beneficiaries who can afford to buy liquor.

Linking of Aadhaar with liquor sales can help in this direction and will help taxpayers' money reach the really deserving people.

Time has come for governments to assess the welfare benefits they are providing to the poor under various schemes.

We need to identify those sections of people who are unduly enjoying the benefits of welfare schemes.

Manda Kishore, Hanumakonda

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X