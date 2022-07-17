Time for TRS Garjana in Parliament: KCR

Hyderabad: Take on the Union Government. Expose its vindictive attitude towards Telangana which is a progressive state. Take the help of like-minded parties and put the Centre in dock with the help of official statistics, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao told the MPs at the meeting of the Parliamentary party held on the eve of Monsoon session.

KCR asked MPs to question the government both in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Mince no words in explaining how the Centre was bearing a grudge against the state of Telangana and how it was creating hurdles in its forward movement.

The CM discussed the unfulfilled promises of the State Re-Organisation Act 2014. He said the Centre was not allowing the state to raise loans though the debts which were within the FRBM limits and the state had a track record of prompt payments in the last eight years. The very fact that investors were looking towards Telangana indicates how vibrant the state economy was, he said. Similarly, they also were showing keen interest in buying the bonds auctioned by the RBI.

The Chief Minister said the Centre had conspired to deny the state to raise Rs 53,000 crore through loans which was included in the state budget proposals 2022-23. They had deliberately reduced it to Rs 23,000 crore. This is nothing but wrecking vengeance against the state, KCR added.

It was also resorting to pressurising the state to implement power reforms to help their close aides to indulge in loot. He asked the MPs to question the Centre on these reforms. He further directed MPs to question the Centre as to why it was not respecting the recommendations of NITI Aayog and other agencies.

"The NITI Aayog has praised the Telangana state for achieving tremendous progress. Only eight states in the country are contributing a huge percentage of the GDP and Telangana was one among them, still the Centre for political reasons was causing problems for the state," he said.